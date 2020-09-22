Downtown goats draw attention from residents

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 22, 2020 06:28 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 02:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A pair of unusual animals have been drawing people’s attention around Downtown Albuquerque.
“We have two Nigerian dwarf goats. They’re about six months old,” said goat owner Alicia Bolt.
Alicia Bolt and her husband German Montiel bought the pair earlier this year and named them Covid and Corona—Covi and Roni for short.
“We’ve always been talking about— we love livestock so we just started thinking that during the pandemic we had a little bit more free time. Let’s go ahead and get goats,” Bolt said.
Recently, the goats have been getting a lot of attention, especially during their walks around the neighborhood or Bosque.
“Every day when we go walking we’d stop and talk to at least five or six people and that’s on a quiet day,” Bolt said.
A special permit was not required to purchase the goats, but the couple said they are required to have a certain amount of space to keep them.
Covi and Roni have been encouraging the couple to get out and exercise and are a bright spot for them during the pandemic.
Another goat perk? They're helping keep the city clean.
“We’ll go through the alleys and we’ll take them through the alleys and they eat all the grass and the weeds, the leaves, so it’s really fun to see them do that and sometimes they pick up the trash too,” Bolt said.
