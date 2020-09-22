Downtown goats draw attention from residents

Recently, the goats have been getting a lot of attention, especially during their walks around the neighborhood or Bosque.

“Every day when we go walking we’d stop and talk to at least five or six people and that’s on a quiet day,” Bolt said.

A special permit was not required to purchase the goats, but the couple said they are required to have a certain amount of space to keep them.

Covi and Roni have been encouraging the couple to get out and exercise and are a bright spot for them during the pandemic.

Another goat perk? They're helping keep the city clean.

“We’ll go through the alleys and we’ll take them through the alleys and they eat all the grass and the weeds, the leaves, so it’s really fun to see them do that and sometimes they pick up the trash too,” Bolt said.