Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day
Christina Rodriguez
April 13, 2019 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Downtown Growers' Market is one of the largest and longest running markets in New Mexico.
There's something for everyone at the family-friendly market in Robinson Park. The market is known for its local produce, hot food prepared on site, music and arts and crafts.
The Growers' Market will be every Saturday morning through November 2.
