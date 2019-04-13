Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day | KOB 4
Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day

Christina Rodriguez
April 13, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Downtown Growers' Market is one of the largest and longest running markets in New Mexico.

There's something for everyone at the family-friendly market in Robinson Park. The market is known for its local produce, hot food prepared on site, music and arts and crafts. 

The Growers' Market will be every Saturday morning through November 2. 

For more information, click here.

Watch the video above to see Kai Porter and Joy Wang at the opening day of the Downtown Growers' Market.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 13, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: April 13, 2019 06:21 PM

