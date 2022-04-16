Downtown Growers' Market returns to Albuquerque for 26th year

"It's the best. It's just a big, whopping dose of community. So I get to meet people from in-town and also people from out-of-town from the hotels nearby," Lopez said.

This is the first year, since the pandemic started, that there are no COVID restrictions at the market. But, unvaccinated attendees are encouraged to still wear a mask.

Organizers say there's something for everyone.

"This is the first year that we've been able to start the way we normally have with everything that we love, so we've got music, we've got yoga, a wide variety of local farmers, food producers, artisans, wellness makers, there's nonprofits here with information for people. All of it,” said Danielle Schlobohm, Downtown Growers’ Market organizer.

If you'd like to check it out, Albuquerque's Downtown Growers' Market is open every Saturday from 8-12 p.m. until Nov. 5th.



