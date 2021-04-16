Downtown Growers' Market returns to Robinson Park

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Downtown Growers' Market will return to Robinson Park Saturday morning for its 25th anniversary.
The manager, Danielle Schlobohm, is hoping 2021 is more fruitful than last year.
Sales took a hit during the pandemic — she said just under $2 million were racked up by all vendors in 2019. Last year, the revenue was about $600,000.
“It’s a bummer, but I think at the same time, the fact that we can still support any of those small businesses was just really essential and helpful,” she said.
Last year, the market was delayed for three months and opened in July with a 25% capacity limit. The market only brought in about 70 vendors, a smaller group form its usual 140.
As for shoppers, the typical 500 to 800 per hour was lowered to 300. This year, the capacity limit is up to 33% and can allow for 105 vendors.
“We’ve got a bunch of farmers. We’ve got old vendors, new vendors. Some vendors who weren’t there last year are coming back,” said Schlobohm.
COVID-19 precautions are back too, including:
Those will be the rules in place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until the season ends in the fall, unless Bernalillo County enters the green tier, then new changes could be made.
“Just take a couple steps back and keep trying to rebuild it,” said Schlobohm.
