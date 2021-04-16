Downtown Growers' Market returns to Robinson Park

Last year, the market was delayed for three months and opened in July with a 25% capacity limit. The market only brought in about 70 vendors, a smaller group form its usual 140.

As for shoppers, the typical 500 to 800 per hour was lowered to 300. This year, the capacity limit is up to 33% and can allow for 105 vendors.

“We’ve got a bunch of farmers. We’ve got old vendors, new vendors. Some vendors who weren’t there last year are coming back,” said Schlobohm.

COVID-19 precautions are back too, including:

Masks

Social distancing

Recommended small groups

No eating or drinking

Limit lingering

No pets allowed

Follow designated entrance and exit to manage the flow of people

Those will be the rules in place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until the season ends in the fall, unless Bernalillo County enters the green tier, then new changes could be made.

“Just take a couple steps back and keep trying to rebuild it,” said Schlobohm.