Downtown Growers' Market returns to Robinson Park

Organizers said all the usual COVID safe precautions will be in place, like masks and social distancing.

“It's been really vital to have a space where you can come see people and have some sort of social interaction even if it is behind a mask and distanced,” Schlobohm said.

The market is working with city officials to make sure everything stays safe. Capacity limits will be adjusted with new public health orders.

As for vendors, they’ve also had to make some changes due to the pandemic.

“When things get rough, we have to make adjustments on our side and figure out ways to make in the world,” DeVargas said.

However, vendors like DeVargas said they’re grateful for the customers and are encouraging more people to check out the market.

“Come out to the Downtown Growers’ Market— support your local businesses,” he said.