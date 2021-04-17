Downtown Growers' Market returns to Robinson Park

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2021 06:31 PM
Created: April 17, 2021 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Downtown Growers’ Market kicked off its new season Saturday morning.
“It’s a huge thing,” said Danielle Schlobohm, manager of the Downtown Growers’ Market.
Around 90 local vendors were out selling their products.
“It’s nice that they're always supporting the local growers and the small businesses and the community,” said Toby DeVargas, with Durde Jerky.
Organizers said all the usual COVID safe precautions will be in place, like masks and social distancing.
“It's been really vital to have a space where you can come see people and have some sort of social interaction even if it is behind a mask and distanced,” Schlobohm said.
The market is working with city officials to make sure everything stays safe. Capacity limits will be adjusted with new public health orders.
As for vendors, they’ve also had to make some changes due to the pandemic.
“When things get rough, we have to make adjustments on our side and figure out ways to make in the world,” DeVargas said.
However, vendors like DeVargas said they’re grateful for the customers and are encouraging more people to check out the market.
“Come out to the Downtown Growers’ Market— support your local businesses,” he said.
