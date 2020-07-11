Downtown Growers' Market returns

Danielle Schlobohm, the co-manager of the market, said they usually have over 130 vendors at the park, but Saturday’s number was at about 50 booths.

Staff made sure to check that each booth was in compliance with the public health order. Vendors set up tables to limit contact with customers, offered hand sanitizer and cleaned after each visit.

“They’re taking a lot of precautions, but I really appreciate that. It made me feel really comfortable entering and shopping today. I think all of the customers are being very mindful,” said Katie Dix, a customer.

The market created a new list of rules for people to follow:

You must wear a mask to enter.

Practice social distancing with at least 6 feet.

Follow the assigned entrance and exit points.

No pets.

Do not enter through fenced off perimeter.

Do not visit the market if you are sick.

People who don't want to spend too much time at the market, but wouldn’t mind picking up their orders can try the Farm to Car Pickup here.

Schlobohm said they must remain at 25% capacity, which is 305 people. That includes vendors and other staff. Before the pandemic, between 500 and 800 people would visit every hour. Employees are keeping track of people entering and leaving the market to avoid passing their limit.

Schlobohm hopes people will abide by the rules so the market can continue operating.

"These are some of the smallest businesses around in New Mexico, so it's been hitting them hard. So I think it's also another great way for them to hopefully make some revenue and you know, we'll all make our way through it,” she said.

Schlobohm said last year, a little under $2 million was made collectively. This year, they are unsure how much revenue they’ll make, but they know it will be significantly lower.