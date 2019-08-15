Downtown hotel to be restored
August 15, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former hotel in downtown Albuquerque will get new life.
ARRIVE Albuquerque will take over the building at 8th and Central, which was formerly known as Hotel Blue and the Downtowner Motor Inn.
The new boutique hotel will include 135 rooms, meeting spaces, a coffee shop and bar. It will also feature a food truck park, according to a press release from the City of Albuquerque.
“This project will help us meet a need for hotel rooms to boost the use of the Convention Center. We continue to see investments in the community pay off in the form of new jobs and revitalized neighborhoods," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Kelelr.
ARRIVE Albuquerque plans on investing $22 million dollars in the project with the support of City Industrial Revenue Bonds.
The hotel is expected to create 75 full-time jobs. An anticipated opening date has not been revealed.
