Downtown pizzeria closes up shop after taking hits from ART, coronavirus pandemic

Friday is the last day people can get one of their Margherita pizzas.

“Great food, great restaurant, we hate to see anyone leave and shut down a business,” said Jay Rembe, with West Downtown Business Group and Country Club Plaza owner.

Rembe said it’s more than just frustrating to see businesses suffer.

“It’s hard, they are small businesses,” he said. “They need to get open, they need revenue, they need certainty, it’s just not happening. I fully understand we are trying to ease any type of COVID-19 infections but it seems like we’re fine and it would be great if we could see some lesser restrictions to get our businesses up.”

Rembe and Amador acknowledge Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has to balance public safety and the economy.

“It’s a tough situation, a no-win situation,” Amador said.

“You’re going to see unfortunately more business closing because the longer we wait, the harder it will be,” Rembe said.

However, Amador says there is a silver lining. No additional layoffs ensued because all employees were transferred to Amore Pizza’s new location at Tin Can Alley.