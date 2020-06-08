Downtown pizzeria closes up shop after taking hits from ART, coronavirus pandemic

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Downtown business is closing its door after nearly five years of business.
“Kind of a sad day for us,” said Gabriel Amador, Amore Pizza Owner. “I’m a pizza maker by heart.”
Amador announced the closure of Amore Pizza in west Downtown in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
“It was a multitude of things. It was a slower location for us than we anticipated, ART was a big factor, and then with COVID-19 and everything else happening.”
Friday is the last day people can get one of their Margherita pizzas.
“Great food, great restaurant, we hate to see anyone leave and shut down a business,” said Jay Rembe, with West Downtown Business Group and Country Club Plaza owner.
Rembe said it’s more than just frustrating to see businesses suffer.
“It’s hard, they are small businesses,” he said. “They need to get open, they need revenue, they need certainty, it’s just not happening. I fully understand we are trying to ease any type of COVID-19 infections but it seems like we’re fine and it would be great if we could see some lesser restrictions to get our businesses up.”
Rembe and Amador acknowledge Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has to balance public safety and the economy.
“It’s a tough situation, a no-win situation,” Amador said.
“You’re going to see unfortunately more business closing because the longer we wait, the harder it will be,” Rembe said.
However, Amador says there is a silver lining. No additional layoffs ensued because all employees were transferred to Amore Pizza’s new location at Tin Can Alley.
