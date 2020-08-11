Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police | KOB 4
Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police

Created: August 11, 2020 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A protest organized by the Red Nation is calling for the abolition of police.

Demonstrators gathered outside APD's headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque Tuesday evening to make their message loud and clear after two people were shot and killed by APD in two separate overnight shootings.

Organizers said their demands include reinvesting resources form the police department into health care and other needs within the community.

