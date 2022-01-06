Dozens attend 'Vigil for Democracy' in downtown Albuquerque

Spencer Schacht
Updated: January 06, 2022 10:08 PM
Created: January 06, 2022 02:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than a hundred people gathered in Albuquerque's Civic Plaza Thursday evening for a Vigil for Democracy. However, this was not a quiet and somber vigil – it was loud and full of rallying cries.
Petitions were signs, demands were made, and by the end of the evening, a silence fell among the crowd to remember those who died on Jan. 6 last year.
KOB 4's Spencer Schacht was at Civic Plaza. Click on the video above to learn more about the message of the vigil.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company