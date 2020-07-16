Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19

Children, who were not wearing masks, were seen at the protest with signs. The signs asked to be allowed to play sports and return to school.

In a flyer distributed online, organizers claimed they have the "freedom to choose if they should quarantine or not. The freedom to choose if we want to close our business or not. The freedom to choose if our children should go to school or not. The freedom to choose if we want to wear a mask or not," etc.