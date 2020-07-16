Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19

Tommy Lopez, Megan Abundis
Updated: July 16, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 06:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cowboys for Trump joined the New Mexico Civil Guard, political figures and business owners Thursday at the "Protests for Freedom" in Albuquerque.
Hundreds of attendees are protesting the governor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque.
Children, who were not wearing masks, were seen at the protest with signs. The signs asked to be allowed to play sports and return to school.
In a flyer distributed online, organizers claimed they have the "freedom to choose if they should quarantine or not. The freedom to choose if we want to close our business or not. The freedom to choose if our children should go to school or not. The freedom to choose if we want to wear a mask or not," etc.
The protest is billed as a peaceful event.
These people say they are sick of the governors order and the back and forth. They’d like to sing in church and their kids want to play sports again. pic.twitter.com/3abAu8lXDc— Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) July 16, 2020
