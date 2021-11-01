Dozens gather to rally and march against proposed stadium

Tommy Lopez
Updated: November 01, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: November 01, 2021 08:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the most controversial issues on the ballot in Albuquerque revolves around sports, not politicians.
Albuquerque voters will make a decision on a $50 million bond proposal for a professional soccer stadium – mostly for New Mexico United. If approved, taxpayer money would help get construction started.
A location has not been nailed down at this point, but the top spots are near the Rail Yards.
A protest and march against the stadium were held Monday evening, demanding the city focus on other concerns like affordable housing. Meanwhile, stadium supporters also had their own event in southwest Albuquerque.
Click on the video above to hear from the opponents and supporters.
