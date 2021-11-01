Dozens gather to rally and march against proposed stadium | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Dozens gather to rally and march against proposed stadium

Tommy Lopez
Updated: November 01, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: November 01, 2021 08:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the most controversial issues on the ballot in Albuquerque revolves around sports, not politicians.

Albuquerque voters will make a decision on a $50 million bond proposal for a professional soccer stadium – mostly for New Mexico United. If approved, taxpayer money would help get construction started.

A location has not been nailed down at this point, but the top spots are near the Rail Yards.

A protest and march against the stadium were held Monday evening, demanding the city focus on other concerns like affordable housing. Meanwhile, stadium supporters also had their own event in southwest Albuquerque.

Click on the video above to hear from the opponents and supporters.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Son of former state senator shot, killed in Corrales
Son of former state senator shot, killed in Corrales
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Police respond to three deadly parties over Halloween weekend
Police respond to three deadly parties over Halloween weekend
BCSO: 2 dead, multiple injured after South Valley shooting
BCSO: 2 dead, multiple injured after South Valley shooting
State offers child care workers $1,500 incentive
State offers child care workers $1,500 incentive