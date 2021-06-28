Dozens gather to remember victims of hot air balloon crash

Megan Abundis
Updated: June 28, 2021 10:11 PM
Created: June 28, 2021 09:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People gathered at Central and Unser Monday night to honor the five people killed in a hot air balloon crash.
"I feel emotional, heartbroken, sad," Ernie Martinez said.
Martinez didn't know the victims. But he felt compelled to pray for them.
"I brought rosaries," he said. "We brought flowers, balloons."
People who knew the victims also showed up at the memorial.
"Mary and Marty were good friends of mine," a man said. "We're just so sad it happened, they were very nice people."
Federal investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the crash.
A representative with the National Transportation Safety Board said investigators will look into every component of the crash - from the basket and balloon material - to possible wind shears, and any potential structural damage.
