Dozens of signs go up near Rio Grande and Candelaria roundabout
Colton Shone
September 16, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— More than 40 signs have been installed at the newly completed roundabout project on Rio Grande and Candelaria.
Other city roundabouts like the one downtown on Central and 8th have fewer signs.
A spokesperson for the project said the signs are meant to help drivers who are unfamiliar with roundabouts.
Some residents said having that many signs are confusing people instead.
“Well, I think you need to. I just rode my bike this morning. It’s a little confusing on a bike,” said Albuquerque resident Jim Upchurch.
City officials said the nearly $2 million roundabout will get drivers to slow down and prevent accidents.
According to APD, there have been at least 94 accidents at the intersection of Rio Grande and Candelaria since 2004.
