Dozens rally against child abuse in downtown Albuquerque

"My kids actually wanted to come," said Cassiah Anderson. "They're survivors of child abuse and they wanted to come out here."

Her daughters said they wanted to be there to speak up for those who couldn't or felt scared.

"People need to look out for the kids that are going through this," said 11-year-old Nicole York.

"If you aren't in a safe position at home, let someone know," said 14-year-old Rachel York. "Because they might be threatening you or whatever, but it's always safer to go to a safe person you can trust."

Anderson said she's a survivor too. It was because her children confided in her that she was able to notify police of what was going on.

"I was able to have mine come back into my arms and survive," Anderson said. "So I want other parents to be able to do that."

She said it's been three years and the trial is in July.

"They've been doing a lot of counseling and they're starting to push through that PTSD," she said.

They hope to make a difference by speaking out, going to rallies and sharing their story.

"To show that there are people out there who are kids going through it and they're not the only ones," Rachel said.

Mayor Tim Keller released the following statement:

"For far too long, the system has let down our children in New Mexico. Recently, we convened more than 50 representatives from local and state government, law enforcement, faith groups, non-profit providers, healthcare institutions, survivors and advocates to build more cooperation and find solutions for gaps in the system. From prevention, to intervention, to providing critical services that can help break the generational cycle of abuse, to law enforcement and justice for kids, we all have a role to play. We have been continuing to meet with these partners to find ways that we can better prevent child abuse in this community."