Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
October 22, 2020
Created: October 22, 2020 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, detailed how COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico.

Contract tracers are reporting that people who test positive for COVID-19 say they have been shopping recently, were in a large group or visited a restaurant, according to Scrase.

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center and the Westside Homeless are dealing with outbreaks, however, Scrase said they make up a small number of positive cases.

"Most of these cases are coming, for the most part, from human beings sharing the same space as other human beings-- where they are both breathing the same air," Scrase said. "I can't say it any more simply than that."

New Mexico has seen a rapid rise in hospitalizations. In response, every hospital in New Mexico is moving into phase two or phase three of surge plans.

"I will say that every single age group has set a new record this week for the number of cases per week, which is why we're so concerned," Scrase said. "Because when people 50 and over are setting new records, there's a guarantee that hospitalizations will likely set a new record "


