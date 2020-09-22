Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided an update about the state’s latest trends and gating criteria during a Tuesday webinar.
Dr. Scrase cited a number of studies during the webinar that show how New Mexico compares to other states.
Arizona has more than twice as many cases and nearly twice as many deaths as New Mexico per 100,000 people. New Mexico also had fewer cases and deaths per 100,000 people compared to Texas.
Dr. Scrase said New Mexico is starting to see a slight uptick in spread rate, but didn’t pinpoint an exact reason why.
“At least in the back of my head probably the number one item is Labor Day weekend. People out more. We saw an uptick in travel, you know, people probably attending large gatherings and I think it's probably a little early for schools,” he said.
The state said they likely won’t have numbers on the impact of reopening schools just yet, but the goal is to keep them open.
If COVID rates start to sharply increase like they did in July or late June then the state might have to reevaluate what to do.
Until then, Dr. Scrase emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings in order to prevent future restrictions.
