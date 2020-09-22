Dr. Scrase provides COVID-19 update on latest state trends, gating criteria

“At least in the back of my head probably the number one item is Labor Day weekend. People out more. We saw an uptick in travel, you know, people probably attending large gatherings and I think it's probably a little early for schools,” he said.

The state said they likely won’t have numbers on the impact of reopening schools just yet, but the goal is to keep them open.

If COVID rates start to sharply increase like they did in July or late June then the state might have to reevaluate what to do.

Until then, Dr. Scrase emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings in order to prevent future restrictions.