Dr. Scrase weighs in on schools, hybrid learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is asking the state to come to a compromise so students can play sports even if the district is not fully in hybrid.
State officials said they coupled sports and hybrid learning together because multiple safeguards are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We really feel that, that infrastructure needs to be in-place and then can support, not just in-person learning, but in-school sports as well. So, that's the philosophy we're adopting right now." said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Service Department.
Coaches say they are waiting to see if the Public Education Department approves a semi-hybrid plan that would allow more struggling students the option of returning to in-person classes.
In a statement, the PED said it's open to "innovative options that allow students access to in-person learning."
However, a spokesperson for the PED added that she is not aware of conversations about the semi-hybrid plan.
"As kids return to schools, so far it seems safe and case counts are quite good and quite low," Scrase said. "As we add sports under that, we're watching that really closely. That just started earlier this week. If we have a positive experience there, then we'll go on to whatever the next steps might be, and we're in discussions about those."
