Drive-in movie rained out

A few cars behind, attendees Jeremiah and Angelie were celebrating their anniversary. The two were excited to see what the food trucks had to offer.

“We just thought we would come out here and enjoy our time together and get our Jumanji on,” said Jeremiah.

One of the event organizers from the county explained that the movie nights are a great way to help those local bottom lines.

“It’s summer time. I think people are happy to get outside and doing something like this drive-in movie is a retro thing a lot of kids today have only heard about this from their parents and grandparents, so they're really excited to experience it for themselves,” said Kathy Lopez.

County organizers said they will try to reschedule a movie night at a later date.