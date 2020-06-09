Drive-in movies coming to Isleta Amphitheater | KOB 4
Drive-in movies coming to Isleta Amphitheater

Stock photo of drive-in theater Stock photo of drive-in theater | 

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 09, 2020 02:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is moving its Movies in the Park series to Isleta Amphitheater. 

Movies will be shown in the parking lot of the amphitheater, and people can watch from their vehicles.

The event is free. However, space is limited to 150 vehicles.

Moviegoers will be allowed to sit in front of their vehicles, but social distancing will be observed. Attendees are also required to wear a mask when venturing away from their vehicle. 

Food trucks will be on site.

Movies in the Park Schedule:

  • June 13 - Jumanji: The Next Level
  • June 20 - A Dog’s Journey
  • June 27 - Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood


