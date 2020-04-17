Drive-thru COVID-19 testing open to people without symptoms | KOB 4
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing open to people without symptoms

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing open to people without symptoms

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 17, 2020 09:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lovelace Medical Center announced it will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday.

Testing will be open to anyone, including those who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. 

The drive through will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the hospital on the south side of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Lovelace said the drive-thru testing is a collaborative effort with the New Mexico Department of Health.


