Drive-thru COVID-19 testing open to people without symptoms

Created: April 17, 2020 09:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lovelace Medical Center announced it will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday.
Testing will be open to anyone, including those who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The drive through will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the hospital on the south side of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Lovelace said the drive-thru testing is a collaborative effort with the New Mexico Department of Health.
