Drive-thru haunted house gives people a COVID-safe scare

Megan Abundis
Created: October 02, 2020 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A drive-thru haunted house in Albuquerque is giving people a COVID-safe scare.
The creators spent a month building the experience.
"We have created the mile of terror, and it's New Mexico's first haunted drive thru," said William Robinson, the manager of Dragon’s House of Horrors.
The 27 sections feature clowns, pirates and scenes from movies.
"People show up and say 'I'm not going to be scared, I'm not going to be scared' and then someone pops out unimaginable, and they are terrified," Robinson said.
The cost to enter the drive-thru haunted house at the Santa Ana Star Center is $40 per vehicle.
The haunted drive-thru is also looking for a business sponsor to provide candy for children. Anyone interested can email Nichole@abq-live.com.
