Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 07, 2021 11:42 PM
Created: March 07, 2021 11:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Montaño and Renaissance Boulevard Sunday night.

According to APD, an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when an altercation broke out between the officer and driver. The officer subsequently discharged their firearm as a result.

The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle. It is unknown whether the officer's gunfire struck the driver.

This is a developing story. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police identify Sunport homicide victims
Police identify Sunport homicide victims
1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall
1 man dead after shooting near Coronado Mall
Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 183 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 183 additional COVID-19 cases
VCSO says 11-year-old boy was not the intended target of shooting
VCSO says 11-year-old boy was not the intended target of shooting