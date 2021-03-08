Driver flees after officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Montaño and Renaissance Boulevard Sunday night.
According to APD, an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when an altercation broke out between the officer and driver. The officer subsequently discharged their firearm as a result.
The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle. It is unknown whether the officer's gunfire struck the driver.
This is a developing story.
