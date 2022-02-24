Driver ID'd in SW Albuquerque school bus rollover crash

Photo: Floyd Moya
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The driver of a white Ford Mustang involved in a school bus rollover crash has been charged with two counts of reckless driving.
Mario Perez, 49, was charged with two counts as two students required surgery for serious leg and pelvic injuries after being involved in the crash.
According to witnesses who spoke to Albuquerque police, Perez appeared to be racing his white Mustang against a blue Mustang on Gibson Boulevard. This occurred shortly before Perez reportedly crashed into the bus, causing it to flip with 23 students onboard.
No further information is available at this time regarding the driver of the blue Mustang.
