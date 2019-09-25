Driver of stolen car crashes into man's parked car

Chavez said he was so concerned after the crash that he called a security company to install even more cameras around his property.

“I have been living here 18 years now and I have been living here 18 years now and quite a few incidents have occurred in this area,” he said.

Chavez added: “Control of the speeding of vehicles—I know that's difficult to do. Everybody does it, but they're not taking any consideration the damage that's causing to people's homes, people's lives.”

The car crash took out a stop sign that has since been fixed, but as for Chavez’s car that will take about $4000 to repair.

“Something needs to be done, but what does it take?” Chavez said.

Chavez said that the city should install speed bumps, but city officials said that in order for a neighborhood to qualify for traffic calming measures, 70% of the homes need to face the street. For Chavez’s neighborhood, none of them do.

People are asked to contact APD with any information about the crash.

