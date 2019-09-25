Driver of stolen car crashes into man's parked car
September 25, 2019 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque resident is looking for answers after his home security cameras caught a stolen vehicle turning a corner at a high speed and ramming into his parked car in the driveway Monday.
"It literally pushed my car off the sidewalk," said Frank Chavez. "Once that happened, the driver of the vehicle automatically jumped over the hood of the stolen vehicle."
The home footage showed the driver and the passenger of the car running away from the scene after the collision.
Chavez said he was so concerned after the crash that he called a security company to install even more cameras around his property.
“I have been living here 18 years now and I have been living here 18 years now and quite a few incidents have occurred in this area,” he said.
Chavez added: “Control of the speeding of vehicles—I know that's difficult to do. Everybody does it, but they're not taking any consideration the damage that's causing to people's homes, people's lives.”
The car crash took out a stop sign that has since been fixed, but as for Chavez’s car that will take about $4000 to repair.
“Something needs to be done, but what does it take?” Chavez said.
Chavez said that the city should install speed bumps, but city officials said that in order for a neighborhood to qualify for traffic calming measures, 70% of the homes need to face the street. For Chavez’s neighborhood, none of them do.
People are asked to contact APD with any information about the crash.
