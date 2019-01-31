Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children | KOB 4
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children

Ryan Laughlin
January 31, 2019 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family was shot at while they were driving in southwest Albuquerque.

The family, who didn’t want to be identified, was driving near Unser and Blake around 8:30 Wednesday night when their car was hit by bullets.

“He thought it was backfire, so of course he's thinking something is wrong with my car and it wasn't a backfire,” said the driver’s grandmother.

Inside the car were two adults and two children.

The driver said his wife likely saved his son’s life.

"Something just told her to throw my son's head down,” said the grandmother. “She pushed him down and when she did that, a bullet came straight through and would've hit him straight in the head.”

Remarkably, no one was hit.

However, the incident was very nearly a tragedy.

“I just saw everybody coming toward me, saying, ‘we need the baby, we need the baby.’ And I didn't know why. And at that point, I was told they just found casings in her car seat."

She said the shooter, who was driving a Cadillac STS with custom rims, fired around six shots.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 31, 2019 05:24 PM
Created: January 31, 2019 04:33 PM

