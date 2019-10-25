Driver who killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to 45 days in jail
Christina Rodriguez
October 25, 2019 01:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man who hit and killed a young girl outside an Albuquerque middle school pleaded no contest in court Friday.
Police said Revi Pexa, 71, was driving near Cleveland Middle School when he hit and killed Eliza "Justine" Almuina, 12. She was in the crosswalk.
The incident pushed city officials to take a closer look at the school crosswalks across Albuquerque and determine if they are actually safe.
Pexa was facing up to 90 days after pleading guilty to careless driving, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 45 days in the Metropolitan Detention Center, another 45 days of probation and a $300 fine.
