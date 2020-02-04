Drivers can face fines for not scraping ice from windshields

New Mexico State Police said they will stop someone driving with a frosted windshield. Drivers could get a warning, a ticket up to $107, or choose a visit to court.

The Bernalillo Metropolitan Court said if the Albuquerque Police Department catches someone driving with a frosted windshield, they will end up paying about $77, including court fees.

Madera said it would cost more if someone were to be hurt.

“I rather protect my life and someone else’s life, so I see that as very important (removing ice),” she said.

That’s why she says people should wake up 10 to 15 minutes earlier to scrape off the ice, or run the heater.

She doesn’t care if it makes her or others late to work.

“My kids come into my mind. What would I do if I’m not here? If I’m driving this way, my kids wouldn’t have a mother,” she said.