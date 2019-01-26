Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married

“There is a brotherhood in the trucking industry that we look out and reach out. (We) care for each other and help each other when there’s a tragedy such as this,” said Palm.

He said they’ve helped truckers from other states and countries return home. Some of them lost their homes to fires or had a medical emergency.

In cases relating to deaths, the non-profit helps cover the costs of transportation.

People can donate to the cause by clicking this link.