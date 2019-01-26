Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married | KOB 4
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married

Casey Torres
January 26, 2019 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Robert Palm, the founder of Truckers Final Mile, said the drivers who were killed in a crash on I-40 near Route 66 Casino Thursday were married.

Truckers Final Mile is a charity organization based in Albuquerque that helps truckers get back home for different emergencies.

The nonprofit wants to help get the deceased truckers' bodies back to their hometown in Ohio.

“There is a brotherhood in the trucking industry that we look out and reach out. (We) care for each other and help each other when there’s a tragedy such as this,” said Palm.

He said they’ve helped truckers from other states and countries return home. Some of them lost their homes to fires or had a medical emergency.

In cases relating to deaths, the non-profit helps cover the costs of transportation.

People can donate to the cause by clicking this link. 

Casey Torres


January 26, 2019 05:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

