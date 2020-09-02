Drone damaged after going off runway at New Mexico air base | KOB 4
Drone damaged after going off runway at New Mexico air base

The Associated Press
Updated: September 02, 2020 11:48 AM
Created: September 02, 2020 11:46 AM

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. military says an Air Force attack drone was damaged Wednesday when it went off a runway during takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Base officials said in a statement that the remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Wing was the only aircraft involved.

The statement said a board of Air Force officers will investigate the accident to determine the cause.

The base is 79 miles north of El Paso, Texas.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

