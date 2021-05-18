Drought Watch: Water authority reminds public about restrictions, fines in Albuquerque

He said the community uses an average of 30 billion gallons of water every year. In a non-drought year, 70% of surface water comes from the San Juan-Chama Project. 30% is groundwater from the aquifer.

However, when there is a drought, those percentages swap. 30% is used from the project water supply, and 70% is from aquifer water.

"One year isn't going to break us, but over the course of many year, we can start to deplete that resource and so that's why we have to be careful now so that we don't find ourselves in a crisis situation a decade from now," said Morris.

The water authority has a watering restriction in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A person caught wasting water can pay up anything from $40 to $500 for the first violation. The max fine under the drought watch is $2,000.

Warnings may also be handed out before a violation.

Morris said removing or reducing turf can help save water, and switching to a high-efficiency washing machine can help reduce waste water.

There are also rebates available for anyone interested in saving water, or attending a virtual workshop.