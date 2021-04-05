Drugged driving training programs expected to become more significant due to marijuana legalization

“When you’re talking about drug impairment, there is such a huge level of complexity that comes into play at that point, right? Drug impairment is so much more complex than alcohol,” said Lt. Charles Files, state coordinator for the New Mexico Drug Recognition Program.

The Drug Recognition Program is a national program that has been active since the 90s.

“When a DRE does the evaluation, I will receive the toxicology report,” Lt. Files said. “I have to enter it in a national database. The top ones I'm seeing is cannabis, number one. Number two is depressants, that's typically like Xanax. We see that a lot In the metro area, and then I also see methamphetamine.”

With the legalization of pot just around the corner, Lt. Files said the program doesn't need a lot of changing. He said they offer a less intensive two-day class that any officer can sign up for, and he thinks there will be more interest in it thanks to the new recreational marijuana law.

“It’s important to note that this program is not a reaction to the legislation that just passed. The legislation that just passed emphasizes the importance of this program,” he said.

