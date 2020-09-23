Drugs appear to be major contributing factor to homeless camp NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Drugs appear to be major contributing factor to homeless camp NE Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 23, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A growing homeless camp is causing concern in an Albuquerque neighborhood.

People who live at the homeless camp in the area of San Mateo and Lomas said drugs are a big reason behind the problem.

"Everybody is addicted to something," said Carlos, who did not want to reveal his last name.

Carlos said building bikes helps him stay out of trouble.

"Old frames that people don't want, they give them to us and we build them," he said.

Despite Carlos' best efforts to get by, people who live don't like what they see going on in the area.

"I've seen and witnessed drug use and drug dealing," said Carlos Ramirez, a teacher and new father.

Ramirez said he can see the homeless cam from his home.

"If you have a camp, like this, crime is going to follow to some extent," he claimed.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she went into the camp and took back two of her bikes that had been stolen.

"I decided I'm just going to treat them as though I would want to be treated," the woman said.

The woman claims the camp is full of signs of risky behavior.

"It's scary, the alley is full of needles, condoms, stolen purses, things in disarray, human feces, you name it, and I am so tired," she said.

The Albuquerque Police Department was seen leaving the camp Wednesday. Officers did not talk to KOB 4, but people at the camp said they were given until the end of the week to clear out.


