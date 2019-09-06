Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque

Despite the arrests and drug seizures, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said the sheriff's office should have asked to work with the Albuquerque Police Department instead of running its own operation.

“Quite frankly, we've gotten APD's act together, but we're seeing more problems with the sheriff's department and the county not having cameras, more lawsuits, more shootings, more chases,” Davis said. “It's exactly what we spent so much time trying to get APD away from."

The sheriff addressed concerns about working with APD during Friday’s press conference.

“I don't believe that we need the media to mediate between us and the city,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “I've met with the mayor personally. That's unnecessary. I made it very clear where I stand when I was elected on a lot of issues. I said I was going to fight crime and that's what I'm going to continue to do."