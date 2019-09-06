Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
September 06, 2019 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released the results of a three-day operation in southeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Sheriff Manny Gonzales said deputies made 51 felony and 25 misdemeanor arrests.

They also seized 45 pounds of meth, 3 pounds of heroin and 24 firearms.

Despite the arrests and drug seizures, Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said the sheriff's office should have asked to work with the Albuquerque Police Department instead of running its own operation.

“Quite frankly, we've gotten APD's act together, but we're seeing more problems with the sheriff's department and the county not having cameras, more lawsuits, more shootings, more chases,” Davis said. “It's exactly what we spent so much time trying to get APD away from."

The sheriff addressed concerns about working with APD during Friday’s press conference.

“I don't believe that we need the media to mediate between us and the city,” Sheriff Gonzales said. “I've met with the mayor personally. That's unnecessary. I made it very clear where I stand when I was elected on a lot of issues. I said I was going to fight crime and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: September 06, 2019 05:07 PM
Created: September 06, 2019 04:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Kylie Rae Harris
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Advertisement



President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student