Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 03, 2019 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man who stole his employer's van drove it through an elementary school playground Monday.
Police said Aaron Gallegos drank several miniature bottles of vodka before stealing a van from his job site.
Gallegos admitted that he did not remember driving to Kit Carson Elementary School or crashing through a gate on school grounds.
Police reported no injuries occurred.
The incident happened after classes were over for the day, but children were still playing in the area.
The principal of the school sent out a letter to parents explaining what happened.
“All of us as parents fear that our kids are O.K. at school and we're hoping that our kids are safe when we bring them and drop them off,” said Maria Dominguez, a parent.
Gallegos’ criminal history showed that he has been arrested for DWI several times, but has only been convicted once.
He is now facing more charges including child abuse.
