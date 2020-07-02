Dry year impacting the Rio Grande | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dry year impacting the Rio Grande

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 02, 2020 06:39 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There's less water running through the Rio Grande this year. 

"Last year was a good year, we had good rainfall, it was wetter than this year obviously," said David Morris, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.

Advertisement

Morris said Albuquerque typically gets 70% of the city's drinking water from the surface water of the Rio Grande. But this year, to keep it from drying up, they're making a change.

"We will shut off the surface water system and just switch to ground water," he said.

Water will continue to flow from Abiquiu reservoir to prepare for drier days ahead.

Despite the lower water levels, people are still enjoying their time on the water.

Water rescue crews have been training to make sure people stay safe.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Advertisement


New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage
City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage
Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic
Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic
Carlsbad woman says bees killed three of her dogs
Carlsbad woman says bees killed three of her dogs