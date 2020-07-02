Dry year impacting the Rio Grande

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There's less water running through the Rio Grande this year.
"Last year was a good year, we had good rainfall, it was wetter than this year obviously," said David Morris, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority.
Morris said Albuquerque typically gets 70% of the city's drinking water from the surface water of the Rio Grande. But this year, to keep it from drying up, they're making a change.
"We will shut off the surface water system and just switch to ground water," he said.
Water will continue to flow from Abiquiu reservoir to prepare for drier days ahead.
Despite the lower water levels, people are still enjoying their time on the water.
Water rescue crews have been training to make sure people stay safe.
