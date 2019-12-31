DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve

Officers want people to start 2020 on the right foot and make sure they have a plan to get home safely.

“Making that courageous decision, planning ahead by not drinking and driving, not only are you saving your own life you're saving the lives of other New Mexicans,” he said.

The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are giving $10 off an Uber Ride home with the code ‘ABQNYE2019’.

AAA New Mexico will also provide rides for people and tow vehicles up to 10 miles.

The average cost of a DWI is $10,000 and for a funeral—$7,500.