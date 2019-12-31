DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 31, 2019 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Police officers are ramping up DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols during New Year’s Eve.

“Pulling over vehicles for seat belt violations, speeding violations, driver inattention and looking for impaired drivers,” said State Police Lieutenant Mark Soriano.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Soriano said officers made more than 700 DWI arrests in 2019. He also stressed that officers will not be lenient Tuesday night.

“That is the most DWI’s we've had in Albuquerque. That's a record for the State Police—over 700 DWI’s. That's a lot of DWI’s,” he said.

Officers want people to start 2020 on the right foot and make sure they have a plan to get home safely.

“Making that courageous decision, planning ahead by not drinking and driving, not only are you saving your own life you're saving the lives of other New Mexicans,” he said.

The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are giving $10 off an Uber Ride home with the code ‘ABQNYE2019’.

AAA New Mexico will also provide rides for people and tow vehicles up to 10 miles.

The average cost of a DWI is $10,000 and for a funeral—$7,500.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local nonprofit saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonprofit saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
Fees to increase at New Mexico's newest national park
Fees to increase at New Mexico's newest national park
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Advertisement


City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes
AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives