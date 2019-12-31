DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve

Kassi Nelson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Police officers are ramping up DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols during New Year’s Eve.
“Pulling over vehicles for seat belt violations, speeding violations, driver inattention and looking for impaired drivers,” said State Police Lieutenant Mark Soriano.
Lieutenant Soriano said officers made more than 700 DWI arrests in 2019. He also stressed that officers will not be lenient Tuesday night.
“That is the most DWI’s we've had in Albuquerque. That's a record for the State Police—over 700 DWI’s. That's a lot of DWI’s,” he said.
Officers want people to start 2020 on the right foot and make sure they have a plan to get home safely.
“Making that courageous decision, planning ahead by not drinking and driving, not only are you saving your own life you're saving the lives of other New Mexicans,” he said.
The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are giving $10 off an Uber Ride home with the code ‘ABQNYE2019’.
AAA New Mexico will also provide rides for people and tow vehicles up to 10 miles.
The average cost of a DWI is $10,000 and for a funeral—$7,500.
