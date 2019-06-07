Duke City Comic Con hosts free â€˜sensitivity openingâ€™ for kids with autism
Patrick Hayes
June 07, 2019 08:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 3rd annual Duke City Comic Con has something for everyone – including kids with autism.
Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, kids or adults on the autism spectrum and a guardian can get in free.
“We call it our sensitivity opening” said Jim Burleson, the event’s creator.
According to Burleson, vendors will be putting the last-minute touches on their displays but there will be plenty to see and do without it being too crowded.
“This is everyone’s event so we wanted to cater to that world a little bit.” he added.
Duke City Comic Con runs through the weekend.
For more information, visit http://dukecitycomiccon.com/
