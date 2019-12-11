Duke City Gladiators teach students how to improve their health habits

A NACA student, David Netwon, trains with Chavez as well. Newton said he credits his recently awarded All-Star cross country status to the help from Evolv. He’s excited his classmates will have the same opportunity as him.

"I know it's a good way for them to stay in shape because I know a lot of (us) in our tribes and reservations struggle from obesity and diabetes. It's a good way for us to get out and start getting active,” Newton said.

Valerie Ann Phipps is a coach at NACA. She said students didn’t get this kind of support before. Phipps wonders what she could have done in running if she had the same resources.

She believes this is the first step for her community to overcome alcoholism, drug addiction, obesity and other issues.

"It's a dream come true for me. I mean, what can I say?" Phipps said. "It's just so awesome because my heart goes out to these kids."