Duke City Gladiators teach students how to improve their health habits

Casey Torres
Created: December 11, 2019 09:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Duke City Gladiators are teaming up with Evolv Strong Gym and the Native American Community Academy (NACA) to offer students an educational camp to improve their health habits.
The camp will be held at NACA this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Football players will be there to do exercises with 9th and 10th grade students. About 100 students are expected to participate.
"Our goal this year is to try to affect our youth and even the adults, and help to create community champions. And be there as a resource for our community,” said Gina Thomas, the team’s owner.
Kids will learn about healthy meals, exercises and mental health to prevent suicide from Curt “CJ” Chavez, a trainer with Evolv. Chavez trains Gladiators during their preseason and off season.
A NACA student, David Netwon, trains with Chavez as well. Newton said he credits his recently awarded All-Star cross country status to the help from Evolv. He’s excited his classmates will have the same opportunity as him.
"I know it's a good way for them to stay in shape because I know a lot of (us) in our tribes and reservations struggle from obesity and diabetes. It's a good way for us to get out and start getting active,” Newton said.
Valerie Ann Phipps is a coach at NACA. She said students didn’t get this kind of support before. Phipps wonders what she could have done in running if she had the same resources.
She believes this is the first step for her community to overcome alcoholism, drug addiction, obesity and other issues.
"It's a dream come true for me. I mean, what can I say?" Phipps said. "It's just so awesome because my heart goes out to these kids."
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company