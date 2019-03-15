Duke City hosts BMX Spring Nationals

An organizer with Duke City BMX said thousands of spectators are expected to cheer from the stands like they have for the past 12 years.

Last year, 7 racers from Albuquerque made Team USA. So far, three have qualified in the first race. Duke City BMX hopes at least 14 ‘Burque racers qualify this year.

Pro riders and amateurs will also race Saturday and Sunday to tally-up points for their overall score at the end of the year.

There is no entrance fee, but there is a $10 charge for parking.

