Duke City hosts BMX Spring Nationals
Casey Torres
March 15, 2019 07:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The 2019 USA BMX Spring Nationals is kicking off Friday at Duke City BMX on Burma Vista Dr.
It is the second and final qualifying race for amateur BMX riders from across the country to become a part of Team USA.
About 300 riders, eight from each age group, are trying to earn a spot in the team to compete in the World Championships in Zolder, Belgium in July.
An organizer with Duke City BMX said thousands of spectators are expected to cheer from the stands like they have for the past 12 years.
Last year, 7 racers from Albuquerque made Team USA. So far, three have qualified in the first race. Duke City BMX hopes at least 14 ‘Burque racers qualify this year.
Pro riders and amateurs will also race Saturday and Sunday to tally-up points for their overall score at the end of the year.
There is no entrance fee, but there is a $10 charge for parking.
