Dunkin' Donuts announced as new coffee sponsor for Balloon Fiesta

Other residents said they do not mind the shift in coffee brand.

“I really don’t mind about it as long as they have a sponsor, so there’s always a better way so balloon fiesta can keep going,” said Pisey Kosal.

But to others, the only thing that matters is the coffee quality.

“It’s the quality, right? If the coffee is good then we should go for that, so it’s about the quality,” said Jogi Pattisapu.

The cost of the sponsorship was not disclosed. Balloon Fiesta officials said Dunkin’ will be required to provide coffee needs for volunteers, pilots, public safety and hospitality workers.

As for the new Dunkin’ balloon, KOB 4 was told Dunkin’ does not have a balloon sponsorship as of now.