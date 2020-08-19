Duran's Pharmacy helps Pay it 4ward to respiratory therapists

Duran's hasn't forgot about the community during the pandemic.

"Just caring for people that walk in our doors. Whether they're sick or they're hungry," Guthrie said. "We want to take care of them."

Duran's helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to respiratory therapists at Lovelace, who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

"Essentially our whole goal is to make sure that they don't get on a ventilator in the first place," said Caitlin Martinez, a respiratory therapist.

The respiratory therapist say they've been challenged during the health crisis, but people have stepped up.

"Our staff has risen to the occasion," said Sharon Liotta.

As Duran's helped Pay it 4ward to the respiratory therapists with food from the restaurant, the health care workers remind others that they can help their community as well.

"It's great that we're getting a delivery like this, but I think everyone protecting each other means so much," said Maeci Woolf.