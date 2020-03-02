Dutch Bros Coffee to open first location in New Mexico | KOB 4
Dutch Bros Coffee to open first location in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to New Mexico.

The drive-through coffee chain will be opening two locations in Rio Rancho.

One shop is already under construction at the Petroglyph Medical Plaza at Unser and Rincon. It is expected to be open by this fall. 

Officials with the company say a second Rio Rancho location is on the way, but that location has not been determined yet. 

The Oregon-based company has over 380 locations throughout the western U.S. 


