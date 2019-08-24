DWI checkpoints increase this weekend for “Saturation Saturday” | KOB 4
DWI checkpoints increase this weekend for “Saturation Saturday”

Megan Abundis
August 24, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico law enforcement agencies are partnering up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Saturday to stop impaired drivers.

The event is called “Saturation Saturday” and is part of the national campaign “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over”.

"If you drive drunk or drive high you will be arrested," said Chief Tim Johnson, New Mexico State Police. "I can ensure you that you won't get away with it this evening."

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said there were 126 DWI-related deaths last year, which is a 14% drop from the year prior.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzalez III with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said driving drunk is not worth it.

"Spare yourself the embarrassment of going through the process of getting arrested and booked into jail,” Gonzalez said.

Megan Abundis


Updated: August 24, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: August 24, 2019 10:14 PM

