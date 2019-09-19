DWI offender sentenced in courtroom at Volcano Vista HS

Some of them even got to do a mock sobriety test, wearing drunk goggles.

Dr. Vickie Bannerman, the school’s principal, invited Judge Valdez to show students the reality of life.

“If you choose to make a wrong decision, don't blame the court, don't blame the officers, don't blame the lawyers - blame yourself because when you know better the expectation is that you do better,” she said.

For some students, the experience could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Often times, the only time you see a judge or a court is when you have to go down there and you're in trouble,” Judge Valdez said. “This is an opportunity for us to go out and show them what we do on a daily basis.”