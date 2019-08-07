Dying trees along street medians causes questions
Eddie Garcia
August 07, 2019 07:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A patch of dying trees near Atrisco and Hanover has drivers wondering whose responsibility it is to maintain them.
After some investigation, KOB 4 discovered that that particular median is managed by the Albuquerque Department of Solid Waste. Director of Solid Waste Matthew Whelan said aging irrigation systems and median crashes are the cause of the unhealthy trees.
“We've already started renovating those medians so we're working our way down,” Whelan said. “Those medians are actually on a replacement list.”
City workers were seen surveying the area Wednesday, however, not all medians are managed by the city.
“Other medians that may be within a neighborhood or aren't on major thoroughfares are usually part of a homeowners association or part of a neighborhood that will take care of them,” Whelan said.
Residents can call 311 to report dying vegetation in their area.
