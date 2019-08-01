Local Taekwondo academy holds senior class, wants more to join | KOB 4
Local Taekwondo academy holds senior class, wants more to join

Casey Torres
August 01, 2019 07:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Dynamic Taekwondo Academy on Eubank Boulevard is a place for anyone, at any age to learn the Korean martial art.

Kerry Elich, the owner and instructor, said Taekwondo is a physically and mentally demanding sport. That didn’t hold back June Lavigne. She’s a 70-year-old, first-degree black belt.

"They said it's good for your balance and good for your memory. And since I needed both of those, I thought I should go and listen,” said Lavigne.

Lavigne takes an hour-long class, twice a week. But she’s not the only senior that’s staying fit.

Randy and Susan Cooper are the married couple in a class of six. The Coopers are in their 70's, but the oldest student in their class is 95. 

"It's just cool being 76-years-old and competing. And competing in a way that we can enjoy ourselves,” said Randy.

"Randy has always been good in sports. I've always been horrible. This is the only one I've ever participated in where I actually feel like an athlete. Yes,” said Susan as she gave a thumbs up.

Elich said the senior class is one of her favorites. She said they show up with a purpose that’s rubbing off.

"They're inspiring, to keep me training. To keep me going. To realize that this is a lifelong journey,” she said.

Elich said they’re looking for more senior students to sign up. Click here for more information.

