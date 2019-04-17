E-Scooter share program could roll into Albuquerque in May

Scooter companies Bird and Razor sent the city a letter that said the city was "overreaching", implementing unnecessary "high fees" and had "overly burdensome operational requirements."

In response, the city is going in a new direction.

“We have decided to launch a pilot program,” said Carmelina Hart, spokesperson for Albuquerque's planning department. “We have a one-year pilot program that we announced on Tuesday to help bring in the scooter companies."

Zagster, an e-scooter company based out of Boston, has applied to roll into Albuquerque.

The company applied because the pilot program caps the number of scooters in the city at 750.

“We've actually heard some really positive comments from some smaller companies who felt like they would be drowned out if there was no limit on the number of scooters allowed,” Hart said.

The application process takes two weeks.

If Zagster checks all the boxes on liability insurance and pays the fees, they could launch in Albuquerque in May.