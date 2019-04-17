E-Scooter share program could roll into Albuquerque in May
Ryan Laughlin
April 17, 2019 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque has received its first application from a scooter company that would like to operate in town.
The city council approved a measure for scooter companies to operate in Albuquerque in the fall of 2018. However, the mayor put a hold on the measure until safety regulations could be enacted.
The city hoped to have scooters in Albuquerque by March, but the scooter companies were not satisfied with the regulations.
Scooter companies Bird and Razor sent the city a letter that said the city was "overreaching", implementing unnecessary "high fees" and had "overly burdensome operational requirements."
In response, the city is going in a new direction.
“We have decided to launch a pilot program,” said Carmelina Hart, spokesperson for Albuquerque's planning department. “We have a one-year pilot program that we announced on Tuesday to help bring in the scooter companies."
Zagster, an e-scooter company based out of Boston, has applied to roll into Albuquerque.
The company applied because the pilot program caps the number of scooters in the city at 750.
“We've actually heard some really positive comments from some smaller companies who felt like they would be drowned out if there was no limit on the number of scooters allowed,” Hart said.
The application process takes two weeks.
If Zagster checks all the boxes on liability insurance and pays the fees, they could launch in Albuquerque in May.
