Early Friday homicide near Coors and Iliff under APD investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 18, 2022 08:04 AM
Created: February 18, 2022 07:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man was found unresponsive by APD officers early Friday morning near Coors and I-40.
Officers were called to the area of 57th Street and Iliff Road Northwest, around 3:40 a.m. Friday, regarding an unresponsive man who was found bleeding in the middle of the road.
When officers arrived, they determined the man had died because of an apparent gunshot wound.
This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Further details are limited.
By KOB 4's count, this marks the 14th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company