Early Friday homicide near Coors and Iliff under APD investigation | KOB 4

Early Friday homicide near Coors and Iliff under APD investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 18, 2022 08:04 AM
Created: February 18, 2022 07:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man was found unresponsive by APD officers early Friday morning near Coors and I-40. 

Officers were called to the area of 57th Street and Iliff Road Northwest, around 3:40 a.m. Friday, regarding an unresponsive man who was found bleeding in the middle of the road. 

When officers arrived, they determined the man had died because of an apparent gunshot wound. 

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Further details are limited.

By KOB 4's count, this marks the 14th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
Early Friday homicide near Coors and Iliff under APD investigation
Early Friday homicide near Coors and Iliff under APD investigation
Many school districts drop mask requirement, applaud state’s decision
Many school districts drop mask requirement, applaud state’s decision
A look at the bills headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham's desk
A look at the bills headed to Gov. Lujan Grisham's desk
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 999 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 999 additional COVID-19 cases