Woman critically injured in early morning shooting
Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 06:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting near 6th Street and I-40 Tuesday.
According to police, a female victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.The eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed at 7th Street while officers investigate. 6th Street is also closed from McKnight to the I-40 westbound frontage road.
Suspect information is not yet available.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
