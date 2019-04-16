Woman critically injured in early morning shooting | KOB 4
Woman critically injured in early morning shooting

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 06:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting near 6th Street and I-40 Tuesday.

According to police, a female victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in critical condition.The eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed at 7th Street while officers investigate. 6th Street is also closed from McKnight to the I-40 westbound frontage road.

Suspect information is not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Created: April 16, 2019 06:14 AM

